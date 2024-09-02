Atlanta faces Phoenix after Charles' 23-point game

The Mercury are 9-7 on their home court. Phoenix allows 84.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Dream have gone 5-11 away from home. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles averaging 2.3.

Phoenix is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta averages 76.1 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 84.8 Phoenix gives up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 82-80 on Aug. 23. Brittney Griner scored 22 points to help lead the Mercury to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 11.6 points, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mercury.

Charles is averaging 14.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

Dream: Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.