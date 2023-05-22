X

Atlanta faces Minnesota following Howard's 20-point game

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Atlanta visits the Minnesota Lynx after Rhyne Howard scored 20 points in the Dream's 85-78 loss to the Dallas Wings

Atlanta Dream (0-1) at Minnesota Lynx (0-1)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

Minnesota finished 14-22 overall with a 7-11 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 83.9 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Atlanta went 14-22 overall last season while going 6-12 on the road. The Dream averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Lynx: Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

