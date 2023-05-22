Atlanta faces Minnesota following Howard's 20-point game

Minnesota finished 14-22 overall with a 7-11 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 83.9 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Atlanta went 14-22 overall last season while going 6-12 on the road. The Dream averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.