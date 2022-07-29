ajc logo
X

Atlanta faces Dallas on home losing streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta will look to break its three-game home skid when the Dream take on Dallas

Dallas Wings (12-16, 6-9 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-16, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta is looking to end its three-game home slide with a victory against Dallas.

The Dream are 6-8 in home games. Atlanta has a 6-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wings are 7-7 in road games. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference allowing 82.9 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Dream won the last matchup 80-75 on June 21. Maya Caldwell scored 18 points to help lead the Dream to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.1 points and four assists for the Dream. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Arike Ogunbowale is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wings, while averaging 19.6 points and 3.5 assists. Teaira McCowan is shooting 66.7% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 80.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Wings: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Lottery reaches $25 billion milestone10h ago
Democratic leaders scout Atlanta as finalist to host 2024 convention
10h ago
Braves prospect Jared Shuster gets loss in first Triple-A outing
5h ago
Dream fall to 12-17 with loss to Lynx
5h ago
Dream fall to 12-17 with loss to Lynx
5h ago
Women's soccer energizes England in a league of their own
1h ago
The Latest
Diamondbacks visit the Braves to open 3-game series
38m ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
21h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top