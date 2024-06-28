Georgia News

Atlanta faces Connecticut, seeks to break 3-game slide

Atlanta will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Dream play Connecticut
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Dream (6-9, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (14-3, 9-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream comes into the matchup against Connecticut Sun as losers of three straight games.

The Sun have gone 9-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 39.4 points per game in the paint led by Brionna Jones averaging 9.3.

The Dream have gone 2-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 2.4.

Connecticut's average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Connecticut allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 13.3 points for the Sun.

Allisha Gray is averaging 14.9 points for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Moriah Jefferson: out (ankle).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

