Atlanta faces Connecticut, looks for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta looks to continue its three-game road win streak with a victory over Connecticut

Atlanta Dream (12-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (15-5, 8-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits Connecticut aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Sun are 8-3 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut ranks sixth in the WNBA averaging 7.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.4% from downtown. DeWanna Bonner leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Dream are 7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Sun 92-88 in their last matchup on June 15. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 27 points, and Brionna Jones led the Sun with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is scoring 15.1 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Gray is averaging 17.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 20.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 87.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 87.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

