Atlanta faces Connecticut, aims for 5th straight home win

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Atlanta will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Dream take on Connecticut

Connecticut Sun (16-6, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-9, 7-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

The Dream are 7-6 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun are 9-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is third in the WNBA averaging 7.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.1% from deep. DeWanna Bonner leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sun won 82-71 in the last matchup on July 20. Natisha Hiedeman led the Sun with 24 points, and Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is averaging 18.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bonner is averaging 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

