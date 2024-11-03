Georgia News

Atlanta faces conference rival Boston

Atlanta hosts Boston in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Boston Celtics (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays Atlanta for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Atlanta went 36-46 overall, 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 15.8 second-chance points and 33.3 bench points last season.

Boston finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Celtics averaged 120.6 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.8% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Dyson Daniels: day to day (hip), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (foot), Jaylen Brown: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Coulibaly scores career-high 27, Wizards sweep home-and-home against Atlanta with 133-120...
Placeholder Image

AP

Grant Williams: 'No malicious intent' behind hard foul on former Celtics teammate Jayson...
Placeholder Image

AP

Garland scores 25 points, Cavaliers improve to 6-0 with 120-109 win over Banchero-less...
Placeholder Image

AP

Kuzma scores 25 as the Wizards pick up their first win with a 121-119 victory over Hawks
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Silva scores in stoppage time, Atlanta rallies to beat Messi's Miami 2-1 to even playoff...2h ago
Georgia Southern rallies for 20 points in the 4th quarter, beats South Alabama 34-302h ago
Florida freshman QB DJ Lagway will have more tests to determine extent of hamstring...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Tracy Gonzalez

This undecided Georgia voter faces a choice: Donald Trump or her husband
How Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s guilty plea came together
Georgia ends early voting with record 4 million votes cast