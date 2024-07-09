Georgia News

Atlanta faces Chicago, looks to halt 4-game slide

Atlanta looks to break its four-game slide with a win against Chicago
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Dream (7-13, 3-9 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-12, 4-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sky -5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream comes into the matchup with Chicago Sky as losers of four straight games.

The Sky are 4-7 in conference games. Chicago is the Eastern leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 11.9.

The Dream are 3-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference allowing 81.0 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Chicago's average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Atlanta gives up. Atlanta's 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Chicago has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sky won 85-77 in the last matchup on July 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Sky.

Allisha Gray is averaging 16.1 points for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Dream: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle), Jordin Canada: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

18 killed on Georgia’s roads over long holiday weekend

Credit: Dean Hesse

A little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world for 40 years

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped
The Latest

Credit: AP

Sparked by Murphy's tying homer in the 9th, Braves rally for 5-4 win over D-backs in 11...
2h ago
Braves ace Chris Sale scratched from scheduled start Monday vs D-backs and bumped back to...
First lady Jill Biden tells supporters in Columbus that President Biden is ‘all in’
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
How these Atlanta renters are earning interest on their security deposits
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back