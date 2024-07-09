Atlanta faces Chicago, looks to halt 4-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream comes into the matchup with Chicago Sky as losers of four straight games.

The Sky are 4-7 in conference games. Chicago is the Eastern leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 11.9.

The Dream are 3-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference allowing 81.0 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Chicago's average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Atlanta gives up. Atlanta's 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Chicago has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sky won 85-77 in the last matchup on July 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Sky.

Allisha Gray is averaging 16.1 points for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Dream: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle), Jordin Canada: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.