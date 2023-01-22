Atlanta faces Chicago, looks for 5th straight road win

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 22 the Bulls won 110-108 led by 28 points from DeMar DeRozan, while Trae Young scored 34 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 26.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Young is averaging 27.1 points and 9.8 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.