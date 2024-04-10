Atlanta faces Charlotte, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (19-60, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (36-43, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -11.5; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta looks to end its three-game skid when the Hawks play Charlotte.

The Hawks are 22-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 6.3.

The Hornets are 5-10 against Southeast Division opponents. Charlotte has a 6-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks' 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Hornets give up. The Hornets average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Hawks allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 132-91 on March 23, with Murray scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Hawks. Garrison Mathews is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miles Bridges is scoring 21.3 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 17.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 105.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Seth Lundy: out (ankle), Trae Young: out (finger), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

Hornets: Amari Bailey: out (illness), LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Cody Martin: out (ankle).

