Atlanta faces Charlotte on 3-game win streak

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 5 the Hornets won 130-127 led by 32 points from Bridges, while John Collins scored 31 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Trae Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: day to day (hip).

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.