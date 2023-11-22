Atlanta faces Brooklyn on 4-game home skid

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta aims to break its four-game home skid with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Hawks are 4-6 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 52.6 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 9.5.

The Nets are 5-6 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Hawks average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Nets give up (13.8). The Nets' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (49.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 21.3 points, 10 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Ben Simmons is averaging 8.3 points, 10 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Nets. Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 123.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: AJ Griffin: day to day (illness), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (back), Cam Thomas: out (ankle), Ben Simmons: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.