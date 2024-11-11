Atlanta faces Boston for conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays Boston for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Boston went 64-18 overall, 41-11 in Eastern Conference action and 37-4 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Celtics gave up 109.2 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Atlanta finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks gave up 120.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (foot), Jaden Springer: out (illness).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Seth Lundy: day to day (ankle), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.