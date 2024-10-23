Atlanta eliminates Montreal in a penalty-kick shootout after the clubs played to a 2-2 draw

MONTREAL (AP) — Atlanta United eliminated CF Montreal 5-4 in a penalty-kick shootout on Tuesday night in the opening game of the MLS Cup playoffs after the two clubs played to a 2-2 draw.

Atlanta won its second road playoff game in club history and the first since Nov. 4, 2018 at New York City FC. United will start a best-of-three series on Friday against Supporters’ Shield winner Miami, which is hosting a playoff game for the first time in club history.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan denied Tom Pearce on Montreal's second attempt in the shootout. Saba Lobjanidze sealed it for United.