Atlanta Dream trade Carter to LA for Wheeler

The Atlanta Dream traded Carter and the rights to Li Yueru to the Sparks for Erica Wheeler, Los Angeles' first-round draft choice next year and the No. 15 pick this season.

“Erica is a versatile guard in the prime of her career and we think she’s going to be a great fit here in Atlanta,” general manager Dan Padover said. “Both of these picks are going to be key assets for us as we aim to rebuild this team into a title contender. This trade positions us to be right where we want to be in 2022 and beyond.”