Atlanta Dream to visit the Washington Mystics Tuesday

Washington finished 12-20 overall and 7-8 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Mystics averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 27 from beyond the arc.

Atlanta finished 6-9 in Eastern Conference play and 8-24 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Dream shot 41.7% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.