Atlanta Dream to visit the Washington Mystics Tuesday

By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
The Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream (4-2, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-2, 2-1 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream.

Washington finished 12-20 overall and 7-8 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Mystics averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 27 from beyond the arc.

Atlanta finished 6-9 in Eastern Conference play and 8-24 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Dream shot 41.7% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

