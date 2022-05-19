ajc logo
Atlanta Dream to host Washington Mystics Friday

By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
The Atlanta Dream host the Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics (4-1, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (4-1, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Dream host the Washington Mystics.

Atlanta went 4-12 at home and 6-9 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Dream shot 41.7% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

Washington finished 12-20 overall last season while going 7-8 in Eastern Conference action. The Mystics averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

