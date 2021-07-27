Atlanta Dream sign veteran forward Candice Dupree

The 16-year veteran, who was waived by Seattle earlier this month, is fourth all-time in games played in WNBA history with 484 and fourth on the career scoring list with 6,822. She has averaged 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in her career.

After being a primary contributor early in the season, Dupree saw her playing time diminish significantly towards the end of her stay with the emergence of Ezi Magbegor.