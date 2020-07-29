Atlanta councilman indicted on multiple fraud charges

“Despite opening and using these credit cards and despite taking the money for the two automobile loans, Brown allegedly falsely claimed that his identity had been stolen and that someone else had made the credit card purchases or had taken out these loans,” the indictment alleges.

Pak noted that the charges in the indictment all relate to conduct that occurred before Brown, 35, was elected to the Atlanta City Council.

Brown won a special runoff election in 2019 for the seat that had been held by Ivory Lee Young, who died in late 2018 of cancer.

Brown is the first sitting Atlanta city councilman to be indicted since federal prosecutors charged D. L. "Buddy" Fowlkes with bribery and income tax evasion in 1993, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.