Atlanta bus routes suspended due to COVID to be restored

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, says it will restore 58 routes with service frequency adjustments based on reduced demand and bus capacity limitations. The transit authority suspended 70 of its 110 routes last spring, and 12 routes were already reinstated as conditions allowed.

“We understand the reduction in bus routes created a hardship for many of our customers, and we are appreciative of their patience as we balanced providing a service with protecting public health,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said in a press release.