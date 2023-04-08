X

Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres Saturday

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
12 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres on Saturday

San Diego Padres (4-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (0-0); Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -164, Padres +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Atlanta went 101-61 overall and 55-26 in home games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 3.8.

San Diego went 89-73 overall and 45-36 on the road a season ago. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 153 home runs.

INJURIES: Braves: Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

