Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets Wednesday

The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

New York Mets (4-7) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-3)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (0-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Braves: Allan Winans (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -164, Mets +139; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Atlanta went 104-58 overall and 52-29 in home games a season ago. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 4.14 ERA last season while averaging 9.5 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

New York has gone 3-2 on the road and 4-7 overall. The Mets have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.42.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .318 for the Braves. Orlando Arcia is 15-for-39 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

Brett Baty leads the Mets with a .325 batting average, and has a home run, three walks and five RBI. Starling Marte is 10-for-40 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .306 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Mets: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

