Georgia News

Atlanta Braves place All-Star catcher Sean Murphy on injured list

The Atlanta Braves have placed All-Star catcher Sean Murphy on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle
Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, left, reacts past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy after hitting a two-run home run against pitcher Spencer Strider during the fifth inning of an opening-day baseball game, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, left, reacts past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy after hitting a two-run home run against pitcher Spencer Strider during the fifth inning of an opening-day baseball game, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
7 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed All-Star catcher Sean Murphy on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left oblique muscle.

The Braves added catcher Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster. Tromp will serve as Travis d’Arnaud's backup while Murphy is out. D'Arnaud was batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Murphy was injured Friday on a swing in the seventh inning of Atlanta's 9-3 win over Philadelphia in the season opener. He was a first-time All-Star last season.

“I hate it for him. One of those freak things that happen in baseball," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law?

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart

Credit: AP

Braves are back in Philadelphia full of optimism as new season begins
2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest
Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2
Braves rally for seven in the eighth to begin defense of NL East crown with 9-3 win over...
Georgia House and Senate showcase contrasting priorities as 2024 session ends
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’