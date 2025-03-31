Breaking: Braves’ Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar receives 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use.

Atlanta Braves' Jurickson Profar acknowledges the crowd as he walks up to bat during the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against his former team, the San Diego Padres, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

25m ago

The suspension would seem an unsettling turn for a team that prides itself on its professionalism and also is trying to break a four-game losing streak to start the season.

1h ago

Jurickson Profar cheered by Padres fans in Braves debut

FILE - Georgia's Ryland Zaborowski (20) throws the ball during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia State on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

Credit: AP

Much of Georgia is under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather on March 31, 2025. The far northern portion of the state is under a Level 2 and 1 risk.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

