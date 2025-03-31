NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar receives 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use.
Braves’ Jurickson Profar suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance
The suspension would seem an unsettling turn for a team that prides itself on its professionalism and also is trying to break a four-game losing streak to start the season.
