Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies (24-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-20, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-4, 3.61 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Atlanta has a 31-20 record overall and a 14-13 record at home. The Braves have gone 25-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia is 10-17 on the road and 24-27 overall. The Phillies have a 16-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 15 doubles and 11 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 15-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has nine doubles and six home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 13-for-37 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

