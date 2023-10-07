Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (104-58, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 281 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -208, Phillies +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies square off in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Atlanta has gone 52-29 in home games and 104-58 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .276, the best team batting average in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 90-72 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games. The Phillies are 44-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Braves are ahead 8-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 35 doubles, four triples and 41 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .294 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 15-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.