Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1

The Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (104-58, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 281 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -208, Phillies +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies square off in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Atlanta has gone 52-29 in home games and 104-58 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .276, the best team batting average in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 90-72 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games. The Phillies are 44-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Braves are ahead 8-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 35 doubles, four triples and 41 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .294 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 15-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

DeKalb surprises school employees with bonuses earlier than expected14h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

PHOTOS: Braves get in the swing of things
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Autopsy: Taser, heart disease caused death of deacon arrested by Atlanta police
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

REOPENING SOON
Newest Krispy Kreme serves up a taste of Midtown's history
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

REOPENING SOON
Newest Krispy Kreme serves up a taste of Midtown's history
14h ago

Credit: TNS

MORE BASEBALL STARS
‘A heck of a first inning.’ Savannah Bananas look to boundless future
16h ago
The Latest
Friday's Scores
4h ago
MLB playoffs 2023: Verlander gets Game 1, all 8 teams prep for Division Series openers...
6h ago
Braves face Phillies in NLDS looking for payback after shocking playoff loss a year ago
11h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
16h ago
‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
17h ago
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top