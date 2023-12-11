Atlanta Braves fill 3 openings on their coaching staff.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves filled three openings on their coaching staff Monday by promoting Matt Tuiasosopo and Tom Goodwin from the minor leagues and hiring Erick Abreu.

Tuiasosopo, who spent the past three seasons managing at Triple-A Gwinnett, will replace Ron Washington as the Braves third base coach. Goodwin takes over as first base coach from Eric Young after serving two years as a roving instructor in the minors.

Washington was hired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels, and Young departed, as well, to join his coaching staff with the AL club.