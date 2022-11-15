NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II wins National League Rookie of the Year award.Editors' PicksCredit: JOHN SPINK / AJCBREAKING: Kemp to testify before Fulton grand jury Tuesday1h agoCredit: Henri HollisMan hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb3h agoCredit: UGAUniversity of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar7h agoCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comBraves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year 1h agoCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comBraves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year 1h agoCredit: Valdosta TodayValdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support15h agoThe LatestGA Lottery1h agoWinning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game1h agoWinning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game1h agoFeaturedCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCSaturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidaysAnother term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network15h agoCongress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election15h ago