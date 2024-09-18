Georgia News

Atlanta Braves blow a 4-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to Cincinnati Reds

Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered for Atlanta, but the Braves blew a four-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates his home run against the Cincinnati Reds with teammate Marcell Ozuna during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates his home run against the Cincinnati Reds with teammate Marcell Ozuna during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By GARY SCHATZ – Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered for Atlanta, but the Braves blew a four-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Pierce Johnson and Jesse Chavez struggled as Atlanta dropped its third consecutive game. The Braves (81-70) fell two games back of the New York Mets (83-68) for the third NL wild card.

Harris hit a leadoff drive in the first against Brandon Williamson. Marcell Ozuna reached on a one-out single before Olson made it 3-0 with his 26th homer.

Jorge Soler's 19th homer made it 5-1 in the fourth. But that was it for Atlanta, which went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.

Spencer Steer homered for Cincinnati, and Tyler Stephenson had two hits and drove in a run. The Reds improved to 4-0 against the Braves this year.

Jake Fraley started Cincinnati's rally with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. The Reds added two more runs in the sixth against Chavez.

Stephenson hit a leadoff single in the seventh and Steer hit a drive to left-center off Johnson (5-5), giving Cincinnati a 6-5 lead.

Steer has 20 homers and 25 steals. He joined Elly De La Cruz as the first teammates on the Reds with at least 20 homers and 20 steals in the same season since Barry Larkin and Eric Davis accomplished the feat in 1996.

Atlanta right-hander Grant Holmes pitched four innings in his first start since Aug. 14. He was charged with two runs and five hits.

Williamson left the game in the second inning with a strained left elbow. He permitted three runs and three hits.

Brent Suter (1-0) got one out for the win, and Alexis Díaz handled the ninth for his 28th save in 32 tries.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: INF Ozzie Albies started a rehab assignment in the minors. Manager Brian Snitker hopes to have him back for an upcoming series against Miami.

UP NEXT

Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7, 3.73 ERA) starts for Atlanta on Wednesday, and Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA) goes for the Reds.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson makes a play at first base to get Cincinnati Reds' Noelvi Marte out during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Crux hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Fernando Cruz throws against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson, left, talks with catcher Tyler Stephenson and a trainer before being taken out of the game with an injury against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer, right, celebrates his home run against the Atlanta Braves with teammate TJ Friedl during the seventh inning of a baseball gam,e Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

