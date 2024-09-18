Atlanta Braves blow a 4-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to Cincinnati Reds

Jorge Soler's 19th homer made it 5-1 in the fourth. But that was it for Atlanta, which went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.

Spencer Steer homered for Cincinnati, and Tyler Stephenson had two hits and drove in a run. The Reds improved to 4-0 against the Braves this year.

Jake Fraley started Cincinnati's rally with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. The Reds added two more runs in the sixth against Chavez.

Stephenson hit a leadoff single in the seventh and Steer hit a drive to left-center off Johnson (5-5), giving Cincinnati a 6-5 lead.

Steer has 20 homers and 25 steals. He joined Elly De La Cruz as the first teammates on the Reds with at least 20 homers and 20 steals in the same season since Barry Larkin and Eric Davis accomplished the feat in 1996.

Atlanta right-hander Grant Holmes pitched four innings in his first start since Aug. 14. He was charged with two runs and five hits.

Williamson left the game in the second inning with a strained left elbow. He permitted three runs and three hits.

Brent Suter (1-0) got one out for the win, and Alexis Díaz handled the ninth for his 28th save in 32 tries.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: INF Ozzie Albies started a rehab assignment in the minors. Manager Brian Snitker hopes to have him back for an upcoming series against Miami.

UP NEXT

Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7, 3.73 ERA) starts for Atlanta on Wednesday, and Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA) goes for the Reds.

