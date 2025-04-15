Georgia News
Georgia News

Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

The Atlanta Braves bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (5-11, fifth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (9-8, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.45 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.33 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -124, Blue Jays +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1-0 series lead.

Toronto has a 5-3 record in home games and a 9-8 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Atlanta is 5-11 overall and 2-9 on the road. The Braves have a 5-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has five doubles and 10 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 12-for-33 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has three doubles and three home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 17-for-44 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (leg), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Tampa Bay Rays' Danny Jansen, right, celebrates his two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder with Kameron Misner (26) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 11, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Braves lose to Rays after arriving late from rain-delayed game with Phillies

Austin Riley hits 2 home runs, drives in 5 as Braves beat Blue Jays, 8-4

Junior Caminero homers as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

Featured

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations

Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Democratic Leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses

Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.