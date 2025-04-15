Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -124, Blue Jays +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1-0 series lead.

Toronto has a 5-3 record in home games and a 9-8 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Atlanta is 5-11 overall and 2-9 on the road. The Braves have a 5-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has five doubles and 10 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 12-for-33 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has three doubles and three home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 17-for-44 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (leg), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.