Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (5-11, fifth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (9-8, second in the AL East)
Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.45 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.33 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -124, Blue Jays +104; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1-0 series lead.
Toronto has a 5-3 record in home games and a 9-8 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.
Atlanta is 5-11 overall and 2-9 on the road. The Braves have a 5-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has five doubles and 10 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 12-for-33 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.
Ozzie Albies has three doubles and three home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 17-for-44 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored by two runs
Braves: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
INJURIES: Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (leg), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations
Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated
The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey
The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.
Democratic Leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses
Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.