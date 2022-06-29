ajc logo
Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet in game 2 of series

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves (43-32, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-36, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (8-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -139, Phillies +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has gone 19-18 at home and 39-36 overall. The Phillies have gone 22-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 19-15 record in road games and a 43-32 record overall. The Braves are second in MLB play with 113 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .246 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 11-for-40 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 35 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Dansby Swanson is 15-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (foot), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

