Atlanta Braves and New York Mets play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Mets

Atlanta Braves (18-9, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-12, second in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (3-0, 1.80 ERA, .83 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (3-1, 3.96 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -173, Mets +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

New York has a 15-12 record overall and a 5-5 record at home. Mets hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Atlanta has an 11-2 record in road games and an 18-9 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has two doubles and 10 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 8-for-40 with five doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .352 batting average to lead the Braves, and has nine doubles and four home runs. Vaughn Grissom is 10-for-34 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Credit: AP

Olson, Fried lead Braves to rain-shortened 4-0 win over Mets
5h ago
