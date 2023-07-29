Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers meet in game 2 of series

The Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the series 1-0
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers (57-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-36, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Julio Teheran (2-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (7-2, 3.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -214, Brewers +178; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Atlanta is 65-36 overall and 33-19 in home games. The Braves have a 28-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has gone 28-23 on the road and 57-47 overall. The Brewers have a 36-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Braves are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .256 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .272 for the Brewers. Andruw Monasterio is 14-for-36 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

