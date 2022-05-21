ajc logo
X

Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins meet in game 2 of series

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves (18-21, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-21, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (3-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-3, 6.15 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Marlins +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins leading the series 1-0.

Miami has gone 9-11 at home and 17-21 overall. The Marlins have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .397.

Atlanta has a 10-11 record at home and an 18-21 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.95.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler is second on the Marlins with 14 extra base hits (six doubles and eight home runs). Jesus Aguilar is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 15 doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-42 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .277 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
5h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
5h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top