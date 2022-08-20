ajc logo
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, leading the series 1-0

Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta has a 74-47 record overall and a 41-23 record in home games. The Braves have a 50-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston is 77-44 overall and 38-26 on the road. The Astros have gone 20-13 in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 34 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 10-for-35 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .295 batting average, and has 16 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 62 walks and 77 RBI. Kyle Tucker is 17-for-42 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .292 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Astros: 6-4, .293 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (illness), Mauricio Dubon: day-to-day (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

