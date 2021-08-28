Atlanta Black Pride to go on with coronavirus precautions

Vaughn Alvarez, who is helping to promote some of the events held at Piedmont Park, told the newspaper that Atlanta rapper and radio host Da Brat and fiancee Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, will be honored for “bravery and courage with their love story.” The two star in “Brat loves Judy” on WE-TV.

“Can’t wait to celebrate this with everyone. Thanks for sprinkling a dose of glitter on my life Atlanta,” Dupart said in a news release.

Alvarez and Moore said they feel it's vital to hold the even despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“LGBTQ people of color are often subject to rejection, abuse and even daily persecution,” Alvarez said. “Pride is a time where all can lay their burdens down for a few days and not worry about the pressures of life."

Moore said it's also important to acknowledge the work and vision of the Black LGBTQ+ leaders who started the event.

“It is me thanking our founders,” she told the newspaper. “I thank those people who said in 1996, ‘Let’s do this.’ Because of them I can walk anywhere I want to and hold my head up high and not be ashamed to be a Black gay female.”