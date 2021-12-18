Atlanta begins to add 10,000 streetlights to reduce crime

“We’re very excited because lights will dispel darkness, which is a criminal element in the city, and our communities are comprised of older people,” she said.

Bottoms said the new lights will also reduce traffic accidents, “furthering our Administration’s mission to build safe, welcoming and thriving communities in Atlanta.”

The work is expected to improve right-of-way lighting on more than 3,100 roads in more than 100 neighborhoods. Additionally, the LED lights could provide a 40% drop in the city’s energy use and lower its annual carbon footprint by approximately 2,000 tons.

“The City of Atlanta is replicating successful lighting initiatives implemented in New York, Detroit, and other U.S. cities that have seen significant reduction in crime and crash rates,” Rowan said.

The mayor’s office said it hopes to have the project completed by the end of 2022.