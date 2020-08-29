X

Atlanta area synagogue plans training after swastikas found

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
An Atlanta area synagogue plans to host a class on bias after swastikas were discovered in the neighborhood

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta area synagogue plans to host a class on bias after swastikas were discovered in the neighborhood.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Temple Kol Emeth in Marietta on Monday will announce plans for bias training for the public.

The Anti-Defamation League Southern Division says six large, spray-painted swastikas were recently discovered on a fence a couple of miles from the temple.

“They always spark a lot of emotion and anger and fear, and I think they make people feel pretty uneasy and alienated,” Dr. Allison Padilla-Goodman, vice-president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern Division, told the AJC.

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a separate report of a swastika and the campaign slogan of President Donald Trump, “MAGA 2020,” spray-painted in the same area.

