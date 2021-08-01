Atlanta area judge extends eviction moratorium in her county

Jackson wrote that DeKalb County tenants are estimated to be $50 million behind on rent payments and that 145 writs of eviction already had been scheduled to be executed in the county, while another 1,650 were pending with the local marshal’s office.

DeKalb has distributed about 11% of the $31 million allocated for rental and utility assistance, the newspaper reported. The county had helped 763 households, but still had 1,657 pending applications from tenants and landlords.

Though states and counties around the country have been slow to distribute available federal rental aid, DeKalb had the extra hurdle of recovering from a March cyberattack that wiped out many initial emails and applications for its assistance program.