Atlanta-area college honors its first Black graduate

Swift said she did not experience harassment or violence, but decided not to live on campus in part because she wasn’t sure how she’d fit in, the AJC reported. She received support from Black employees at the school.

“They were proud,” she said.

She majored in Spanish and went on to a career in teaching in the Atlanta Public Schools system. College officials have invited her back in recent years to speak and a few years ago named a lounge in the campus center after her. Swift has a daughter and granddaughter who also attended the school.

The college’s president, Leocadia Zak, said in a speech that Swift “paved the way for other Black students, both here at Agnes Scott and across the Atlanta region.”