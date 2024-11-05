Atlanta and New York face off in conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and New York meet on Wednesday.

Atlanta went 36-46 overall, 22-30 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 26.6 assists per game on 43.0 made field goals last season.

New York went 50-32 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Knicks averaged 112.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.2 last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Seth Lundy: day to day (ankle), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).

Knicks: Cameron Payne: day to day (hamstring), Precious Achiuwa: out (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.