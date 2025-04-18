Georgia News
Atlanta and Miami square off for play-in game

The Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat hit the court for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

Miami Heat (37-45, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (40-42, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -1; over/under is 219.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Hawks and Heat meet to decide the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat square off in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Hawks are 30-22 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is 8-6 in one-possession games.

The Heat are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Miami has a 3-11 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 118.2 points per game the Hawks average are 8.2 more points than the Heat give up (110.0). The Hawks average 110.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 119.3 the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 24.2 points and 11.6 assists for the Hawks. Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Herro is scoring 23.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Heat. Alec Burks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 122.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (achilles), Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Nikola Jovic: day to day (hand), Kevin Love: day to day (personal), Pelle Larsson: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, left, guard Kevin Huerter and center Nikola Vucevic, right, during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

