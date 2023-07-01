Atlanta and Los Angeles meet for non-conference matchup

Atlanta and Los Angeles meet in non-conference action

Los Angeles Sparks (7-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads to Atlanta for a non-conference matchup.

The Dream have gone 2-5 in home games. Atlanta has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sparks have gone 2-5 away from home. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the WNBA scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 10.6.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Parker is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Dream.

Ogwumike is averaging 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 84.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.7 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

