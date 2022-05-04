Atlanta agrees to pay nearly $1M to man shot by officer

The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved a $999,000 settlement for Noel Hall. Hall and his family had come to Atlanta because his son was participating in a supercross event.

As he and his wife were leaving with their grandchildren around 10:30 p.m., Atlanta police Sgt. Mathieu Cadeau, who was working off duty as security, told Hall he couldn't make a left turn. When Hall made the turn anyway, Cadeau fired into the vehicle. A bullet hit Hall in the arm and exited through his chest, barely missing his heart.