Atlanta agrees to pay nearly $1M to man shot by officer

Georgia News
37 minutes ago
The city of Atlanta has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to a North Carolina man who was shot and injured by a police officer as he was leaving an event downtown in February 2017

ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to a North Carolina man who was shot and injured by a police officer as he was leaving an event downtown in February 2017.

The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved a $999,000 settlement for Noel Hall. Hall and his family had come to Atlanta because his son was participating in a supercross event.

As he and his wife were leaving with their grandchildren around 10:30 p.m., Atlanta police Sgt. Mathieu Cadeau, who was working off duty as security, told Hall he couldn't make a left turn. When Hall made the turn anyway, Cadeau fired into the vehicle. A bullet hit Hall in the arm and exited through his chest, barely missing his heart.

The police department fired Cadeau in May 2017. He was indicted in October 2018 on charges of aggravated assault, violation of his oath and reckless conduct. Cadeau pleaded guilt in early 2020 and was sentenced to 30 years of probation, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

