Atlanta acquires veteran G Danielle Robinson from Indiana

Georgia News
10 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream have acquired three-time WNBA All-Star guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever in a trade for guard Kristy Wallace

Robinson is also a three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection who ranks 13th in league history in career assists (1,376) and among the top 20 in career free-throw percentage, assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.

The 11-year veteran spent the last two seasons at Indiana, where she averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 assists per game.

“Danielle is the exact type of professional we want to bring into this organization," Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “Her leadership and experience will be a huge asset for our young talent as they continue to grow into the future of the Dream.”

Wallace played in 29 games, with 18 starts, during her rookie season with Atlanta. She averaged 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

23h ago
