ajc logo
X

Athletics take 7-game losing streak into matchup against the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Oakland Athletics aim to break their seven-game slide with a win against the Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletics (20-37, fifth in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (29-27, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jared Koenig (0-0); Braves: Ian Anderson (4-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -242, Athletics +198; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their seven-game losing streak with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 15-14 at home and 29-27 overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.92.

Oakland has a 13-13 record in road games and a 20-37 record overall. The Athletics are 14-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 14 home runs while slugging .516. Dansby Swanson is 14-for-42 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 14 doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 14-for-41 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .199 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (tricep), Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial11h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
10h ago
Roswell preschool teachers fired, charged with child cruelty
9h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
20h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
20h ago
Asian shares mostly higher after wobbly rally on Wall St
1h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
3h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top