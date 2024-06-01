Georgia News

Athletics aim to end slide in game against the Braves

The Oakland Athletics aim to break their three-game skid with a win over the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago

Oakland Athletics (23-36, fourth in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-23, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Brooks (0-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (8-1, 2.12 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has gone 18-11 in home games and 32-23 overall. The Braves have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .405.

Oakland has a 23-36 record overall and a 10-20 record in road games. The Athletics have an 11-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 14 doubles, three home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .278 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 11 doubles and 11 home runs for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 10-for-40 with three doubles, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .226 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

Athletics: Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: day-to-day (neck), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

