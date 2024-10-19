Breaking: At least 7 dead after ferry dock gangway collapses on Georgia's Sapelo Island
At least 7 killed in boat dock collapse on Georgia's Sapelo Island, authorities say

40 minutes ago

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — At least 7 killed in boat dock collapse on Georgia's Sapelo Island, authorities say.

At least 7 dead after ferry dock gangway collapses on Georgia's Sapelo Island
