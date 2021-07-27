At least 14 interested in statues removed in Charlottesville

The Charlottesville City Council still has not decided whether ownership of the statues should be transferred to a museum or other entity or whether the statues should be demolished. The city said July 13 that it would continue to accept statements of interest from entities interested in acquiring them.

In early September, the mayor will conduct outreach with the interested parties to further evaluate their interest and resources.

White supremacist and neo-Nazi organizers of the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville said they went to the city to defend the statue of Lee. They clashed with counterprotesters before a white supremacist plowed his car into a crowd of people, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

In 1918, the city accepted a resident’s offer to donate land for parks for both statues. The Jackson statue was erected in 1921 and the Lee statue was erected in 1924, during the Jim Crow era when Black Americans’ rights were being stripped away.

Caption The monument of Stonewall Jackson is prepared to be lifted from its pedestal on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee and Jackson statues comes nearly four years after violence erupted at the infamous “Unite the Right” rally. (AP Photo/John C Clark) Credit: John C. Clark Credit: John C. Clark

