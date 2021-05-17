At Athens Varsity, answer to 'What’ll ya have?' is bulldozer

“We knew all along that these property owners were adamant about selling the property for the highest commercial value they could,” Link said.

Local government has placed a hold on the restaurant's demolition, but Link said she will lift the hold in several weeks.

The Varsity has operated in Athens since 1932. The Varsity’s current location was targeted repeatedly by desegregation demonstrations in 1963 and 1964, with the Ku Klux Klan at times holding counter-protests. Demonstrators were sometimes arrested in large numbers. City officials and the restaurant owners eventually conceded to integration.

No plans have been filed yet for what will replace the restaurant. The Varsity operates multiple Atlanta-area locations, including its flagship near Georgia Tech.

A sign announcing The Varsity restaurant, rear, is set for demolition is shown in Athens, Ga., Thursday, May 13, 2021. No plans have been filed yet for what will replace the restaurant. The Varsity’s current location was targeted repeatedly by desegregation demonstrations in 1963 and 1964, with the Ku Klux Klan at times holding counter-protests. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Credit: Joshua L. Jones Credit: Joshua L. Jones

Customers wait in line at The Varsity restaurant as they celebrate their 90th year by selling all menu items for $0.90 in Athens, Ga., in this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, photo. The Athens Banner-Herald reports The Varsity has applied for permission to tear down its decades-old Athens location. The Varsity operates multiple Atlanta-area locations, including its flagship near Georgia Tech. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Credit: Joshua L. Jones Credit: Joshua L. Jones